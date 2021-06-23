WTC Final | Sunil Gavaskar unhappy with India's batting show in 2nd innings: 'The sun was out'

Follow us on Image Source : AP India skipper Virat Kohli

Legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Wednesday was unhappy after seeing India's lacklustre batting show in their second innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. With a 32-run lead, India suffered a mini batting collapse after they lost skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in quick succession.

Kohli (13) and Pujara (15) were dismissed by pacer Kyle Jamieson while Rahane (15) was scalped by Trent Boult, putting the Kiwis in a strong position to clinch the mace.

Rishabh Pant fought for two and half hours, scoring 41 from 88 deliveries, but got no support from the other end. Wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals as India ultimately managed to post 170 on the scoreboard, leaving New Zealand with a modest 139-run target to chase in the marquee clash.

“India should have batted better, the sun was out, there was not a prodigious movement but they were bowled out for 170,” Gavaskar said on commentary when the last India wicket fell in the post-lunch session.

Gavaskar also pointed out Kohli's lack of foot movement after the Indian skipper fell prey to Jamieson in both innings of the Test. “His backfoot didn’t move and he committed himself to the shot,” Gavaskar said.

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain said that Kohli's shot brought back memories of India’s 2014 tour to England.

“Little bit more like 2014 and not the one of 2018. That was the sort of line that James Anderson troubled him in 2014. He left those last time around when he played in England,” Hussain said during commentary.