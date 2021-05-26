WTC final: Rishabh Pant must be patient before going gung-ho, says Kapil Dev

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Rishabh Pant.

If any cricketer has turned his career around post COVID-19 pandemic then that surely is India's wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant. The youngster, who was often criticised for not consolidating on good starts and throwing away his wickets with rash shots, has now established himself as No. 1 wicket-keeper in Test and knocking doors in the other formats too.

And with three weeks to go before the World Test Championship final, fans are hopeful that the southpaw will continue with the marauding form that he showed in Australia, including the series-winning knock at the GABBA.

And already a form of his batting, Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev is already excited to see how he performs in England but urged him to steer his innings with caution in English conditions, where the red cherry swings more than usual.

“He looks a very mature cricketer now from the time he came into the side. He seems to have far more time to play his shots and obviously his range of strokes is awesome. But England will be challenging. He must spend more time in the middle and not just look to hit every ball. We used to say the same about Rohit Sharma, who had so many shots, but would step out and get out so many times,” Kapil Dev was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

“Same is with Rishabh now. He is an exciting player and very valuable too. All I would tell him is take time before unfolding his range of shots. England is different,” he added.