WTC Final: Indian bowling attack more balanced compared to NZ, says Ian Chappell

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has backed Indian bowling attack to do better in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand since it is more balanced due to the presence of better spinners. The two teams face off in the summit clash of the WTC at the Hampshire Bowl here from Friday.

"What I am looking forward to -- in the first-ever Test championship final -- is the battle of the pace bowling attacks," said Chappell in a video posted on the International Cricket Council (ICC) website.

"Both India and New Zealand have got very strong pace-bowling attacks. India has got a more balanced attack because they have better spinners and because (Ravindra) Jadeja is an all-rounder, they might get an opportunity to play a couple of spinners," added Chappell.

Former Sri Lanka captain and batsman Mahela Jayawardene also backed India.

"It was a fierce battle to get into the top two. The two teams who are the most consistent, probably have the best bowling attacks, are in this final. I will keep Indian boys a little bit in front but New Zealand have that never-say-die attitude," he said in the ICC video.

Shane Warne, the world's second highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, gave Virat Kohli's team more chance to win the WTC title.

"New Zealand deserve to be there. They have played wonderful cricket these two years. I think I have to pick India because they have a few more match-winners. But don't underestimate New Zealand, they could easily win this," added the former leg-spinner.

Chappell added that he is looking forward to watching Rishabh Pant.

"Another thing I am looking forward to is the performance of Rishabh Pant. He is a much-improved cricketer. It will be interesting to see which team is the most effective," said the 77-year-old.