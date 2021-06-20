WTC Final Day 3 weather update: Overcast weather with rain interruption expected

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The weather forecast for Sunday, June 20, in Southampton appears to be conducive for an early start of the day (3PM IST) but overcast weather will be the norm throughout the day with light showers expected in the day.

After an entire day of play being washed out while another marred with frequent bad light interruptions, the World Test Championship final Day 3 is expecting little respite with the condition likely to remain similar on Sunday.

While weather forecast reads a temperature of 19 degree celsius in the morning and is expected to dip as low as 12 degrees as the day progresses with a cloud cover of 94 per cent throughout the day. No rain is expected in the opening session but rain may play spoilsport in the final session for the day while officials aim to get bowled a quota of 98 overs in the day if no interruption comes in play.

Wind speed on the day is expected to be fairly low at 3.7km/hr, allowing some favour to Indian batsmen from the swing but overcast weather will still make things tricky.