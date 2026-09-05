Where to watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2026 live on TV and stream online in India?

New Delhi:

India set to host arch-rivals Pakistan in Asia Cup 2026 blockbuster clash on Saturday, September 5, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side registered back-to-back wins in the tournament so far and has already qualified for the semi-finals. In the previous game against Hong Kong, China, star batter Smriti Mandhana stole the show, scoring 124 runs as India registered a comfortable 137-run win.

The southpaw also broke two world records during the match. She is currently the woman cricketer with the most runs and most centuries to her name in international cricket. Now, she has the opportunity to achieve another feat. Smriti now needs only 74 runs to become the leading run-scorer in women’s T20Is.

Now, despite her strong form, the batting unit is yet to live up to expectations. Batting Smriti and her opening partner Shafali Verma, others have struggled and that is one area that the team management needs to address immediately.

Pakistan, on the other hand, defeated Thailand by 35 runs in their opening game of the tournament. Keeper-batter Muneeba Ali scored a half-century as the side posted 119 runs on the board in the first innings. Against India, they need to get better, or the women in blue will have a rather easy job. For Pakistan, their semi-final qualification also hangs in the balance. In case they lose to India and later suffer against Hong Kong, China, Thailand will have the opportunity to surpass them on Net Run Rate.

Women’s Asia Cup 2026 - Broadcast details

When will the India vs Pakistan clash take place?

The India vs Pakistan clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

At what time will the India vs Pakistan clash begin?

India vs Pakistan clash will be played at 8:00 PM IST.

Where can you watch the India vs Pakistan clash live in India?

The live telecast for the India vs Pakistan clash will be available on Sony Sports.

Where can you stream the India vs Pakistan clash in India?

The live streaming for the India vs Pakistan clash will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Also Read:

KL Rahul named in South Zone squad for Duleep Trophy final; will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play?