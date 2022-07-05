Bengal cricket veteran Wriddhiman Saha to start new innings as player and mentor for Tripura

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Saha all set to join Tripura

For the past few months, Wriddhiman Saha has been the center of attraction, both for team India and his domestic team Bengal. With speculations doing the rounds about Saha looking for a new domestic side, reports have now surfaced that he is all set to join the Tripura team as a player-cum-mentor.

Addressing the matter Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) joint secretary Kishore Das said "We have had talks with Saha and he has agreed to play for the state. He will also act as a mentor for the senior team to motivate the players. He is expected to play Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for Tripura."

Wriddhiman Saha has had a rough outing lately. The Bengal-based cricketer who was India's first choice wicketkeeper till 2020 is now not a part of the national team's scheme of things. The controversy that he had with senior journalist Boria Majumdar didn't help him either. He had a fairly good outing with the Gujarat Titans outfit but did not get enough credit for his performances as his team went on to lift the trophy in their debut outing.

Wriddhiman has extremely been critical of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and head coach Rahul Dravid. To provide some solace to Wriddhiman Saha, the CAB (Cricket Association of Bengal) has issued him a NOC that he can move outside Bengal and can represent any Ranji team which is feasible for him.

Saha made up his mind to leave Bengal after CAB joint secretary Debabrata Debu Das alleged that Saha keeps on making excuses to skip domestic matches. Wriddhiman demanded an apology but he never got it. Matters got even worse when Das was sent as the Indian team's administrative manager to England. He further clarified that he was asked to reconsider his decision.