WPL 2026 to kick off on January 9, entire tournament to take place at just two venues

New Delhi: The 2026 edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will take place from January 9 to February 5, as confirmed by the league chairman Jayesh George. With the Indian women's tour to Australia and the men's T20 World Cup set to take over the February cricketing calendar and most of the broadcasting schedule, the fourth edition of WPL will have a shorter and an advanced window, given that the previous three editions have taken place from mid-February to the first half of March.