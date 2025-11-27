The 2026 edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will take place from January 9 to February 5, as confirmed by the league chairman Jayesh George. With the Indian women's tour to Australia and the men's T20 World Cup set to take over the February cricketing calendar and most of the broadcasting schedule, the fourth edition of WPL will have a shorter and an advanced window, given that the previous three editions have taken place from mid-February to the first half of March.
WPL 2026 to kick off on January 9, entire tournament to take place at just two venues
The Women's Premier League (WPL) chairman, Jayesh George, confirmed the dates for the upcoming fourth edition of the tournament, with the competition shifting to the January-February window, due to Indian women's team's Australia tour and the men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.
