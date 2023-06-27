World Cup 2023: Virender Sehwag predicts semi-finalists of the tournament

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virender Sehwag

ICC and BCCI finally announced the schedule for the World Cup in India that is set to start on October 5 this year. Finalists of 2019 World Cup, England and New Zealand will lock horns in the opening game of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium while India will start their campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. A total of 10 different cities are set to host the matches of the mega event.

A special event took place for the schedule announcement as several former legendary cricketers grace their presence. Virender Sehwag was one of them who also recalled the memories of India's 2011 World triumph under MS Dhoni's captaincy. Sehwag was also asked to predict four teams that will make it to the semi-final of the ODI World Cup and not surprisingly, he backed India to make it to the knockout stage.

Apart from the Men in Blue, according to Sehwag, England, Australia and Pakistan will make it to the semi-final of the World Cup. England are the defending champions in the ODI format having won the last edition of the World Cup while Australia have lifted the trophy a whopping five times.

Sehwag picking Pakistan as one of the semifinalists is interesting and it remains to be seen if Babar Azam and his men make it to top four. The Men in Green had not made it to the semi-final of the last edition of the World Cup. Sehwag also opened up on India's chances in the World Cup and stated that the team should win the trophy for Virat Kohli. "Everyone needs to win this World Cup for Virat Kohli. The kind of great player he is, a great human being also, he always helps other players," he said.

Latest Cricket News