Will MS Dhoni retire after IPL 2023? CSK head coach Stephen Fleming gives an update

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni continues to hog the limelight in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The fans are anticipating a special knock from him wherever CSK are playing this season and the team is getting a huge support even in away games thanks to Dhoni. Many reckon that the veteran stumper will retire from IPL as well after this season.

However, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming has stated that the 41-year-old hasn't yet explicitly stated anything about his retirement to either him or the team. "No, he hasn't indicated anything," Fleming said in the post-match press conference on Sunday evening after the CSK vs PBKS clash. Speculations are rife about Dhoni's retirement ever since he has spoken about the fans giving him farewell after the match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

"I will just say thanks for the support, they came in big numbers. Most of these guys will come in a KKR jersey next time. They are trying to give me a farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd," Dhoni had said. Moreover, MS Dhoni had also admitted that this is the last phase of his career while speaking to Harsha Bhogle earlier in the season after a match at CSK's home ground Chepauk.

"All said and done, it's the last phase of my career, however long I play. After two years, the fans have had the opportunity to come here and watch, feels good to be here. The crowd has given us a lot of love and affection. Not getting enough chances to bat, but no complaints," the CSK captain had said. While the CSK skipper likes to his keep his cards close to him, the fans will not complain if he walks out for the toss even in IPL 2024. However, for now, the focus of MS Dhoni will be to help CSK qualify for the playoffs this season.

