Will MS Dhoni play IPL 2026? CSK gives an 'indirect' update as retention deadline nears

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction ahead of the 2026 edition is likely to take place in December this year. According to reports, the event is set to take place in the second or third week of the said month. It has also been revealed that the teams will have to submit their list of retained and released players by November 15. Like every year, the interest around the legendary MS Dhoni's availability for IPL 2026 has grown more than ever and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have done their bit to keep the fans updated.

The franchise hasn't provided any official update around Dhoni but they've indirectly asked the fans not to trust any reports. Dhoni, ever since his international retirement, has time and again reiterated that he will play the IPL until his body allows and that he wants to enjoy the last few years of cricket. At the same time, he has been managing his knee injury too which has troubled him a lot, especially over the past two seasons.

As soon as the reports around the IPL auction and the retention deadline surfaced on Friday (October 10), several reports began circulating on social media regarding MS Dhoni. Meanwhile, CSK came up with a hilarious tweet on X stating that they have updated their bio. "Don't worry, we've updated the bio," the tweet from CSK read.

"Nothing's official till you see it here," CSK's bio read as the franchise indirectly taunted several reports that are coming out or that will likely surface in the coming days. The rumors are likely to set the internet by storm, especially related to Dhoni and CSK has left no stone unturned in asking the fans not to believe in any such reports. Interestingly, fans also started speculation after CSK's tweet of updating their bio.

Are CSK releasing five players ahead of IPL 2026?

Meanwhile, it has been reported that CSK are releasing five players ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Sam Curran and Devon Conway are reportedly on the franchise's release list. They already have Rs 9.75 crore with Ravichandran Ashwin announcing his retirement from the cash-rich league in August this year.

