Shubman Gill set to create history for India on Day 2 of Delhi Test against West Indies, need 15 runs India captain Shubman Gill is just 15 runs away from becoming India's top run-scorer in WTC history, set to surpass Rishabh Pant on Day 2 vs West Indies. India ended Day 1 at 318/2, with Jaiswal unbeaten on 173 and aiming for a double century.

New Delhi:

India captain Shubman Gill is set to etch his name in the record books on Day 2 of the second Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The 26-year-old is currently on course to surpass Rishabh Pant on the list of most runs scored by an Indian in World Test Championship history.

The keeper-batter currently holds the record with 2,731 runs in 67 innings. Gill, who remained unbeaten at stumps on Day 1, has already amassed 2,717 runs in 71 innings and needs just 15 more to take the top spot. With India in a commanding position, the milestone seems inevitable on Saturday morning.

Trailing closely behind Gill and Pant is former captain Rohit Sharma, who has scored 2,716 runs in 69 innings. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja are currently in fourth and fifth spots, respectively. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is rewriting WTC records at an astonishing pace, also continues to climb the charts.

With an unbeaten 173* in the first innings of the current Test, the 23-year-old now sits sixth on the list with 2,418 runs in just 48 innings, already ahead of several seasoned names.

Most runs for India in WTC after Day 1 of second Test between India vs West Indies

Player Runs Rishabh Pant 2731 Shubman Gill 2717 Rohit Sharma 2716 Virat Kohli 2617 Ravindra Jadeja 2505 Yashasvi Jaiswal 2418

India post 318/2 on Day 1

Jaiswal dictated Day 1 for India and will be hoping to complete his double century on October 11. He is currently batting alongside Gill, and the duo will be key to helping India post a defendable total on the board. By defendable, it only means that the Gill-led side is expected to bat only once in the match. In the previous match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, India registered a comfortable innings and 140 runs win, and they will hope to repeat the same.

Apart from Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan also played a vital knock in the middle for India, scoring 87 runs. Rahul made 38. Both of them were sent to the pavilion by Jomel Warrican.