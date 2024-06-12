Wednesday, June 12, 2024
     
  WI vs NZ pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024: How will surface in Trinidad play for West Indies vs New Zealand?

WI vs NZ Pitch Report: This is a crucial game for New Zealand as they are already in a must-win situation with net run-rate playing a massive role in Group C. Even for the hosts, this is a crucial game as a win will ensure a Super 8 place for them with three wins.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: June 12, 2024 17:00 IST
T20 World Cup 2024
Image Source : GETTY WI vs NZ

Hosts West Indies and New Zealand will face each other in the 29th match of the T20 World Cup 2024. Fight for the Super 8 round in Group C is intense and New Zealand are already facing a must-win situation despite playing only game. The reason for the same is their 84-run loss at the hands of Afghanistan in their opening encounter.

A win in this game will give them a huge relief as their last two league matches are against Papua New Guinea and Uganda against whom they can register big wins to improve their net run-rate. But to beat the West Indies, they will have to be at their best at any cost. A loss here will virtually end their World Cup campaign prematurely.

Meanwhile, the Caribbeans also would be keen on not leaving their qualification late. A win over the Kiwis will seal their Super 8 qualification but a loss will leave them with a must-win scenario in the last league stage encounter against Afghanistan with net run-rate also coming into play.

West Indies and New Zealand are playing this match at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. The venue is hosting a T20 World Cup game this year for the first time and all eyes will be on the pitch on offer.

Brian Lara Stadium pitch report

Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad is one of the better batting pitches in the Caribbean with the average first innings score of 161 in seven T20Is played here so far. With this being the first game of the tournament at the venue, it is expected to be a fresh pitch and the new ball might nip around a little.

Trinidad Pitch Report - T20I Numbers Game

Matches Played - 7

Teams won batting first - 3

Teams won bowling first - 4

Average first inns score - 161

Highest total - 267 by ENG vs WI

Lowest total - 132 by ENG vs WI

Squads

West Indies - Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope

New Zealand - Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra

