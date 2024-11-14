WI vs ENG Pitch Report: How will surface at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium for 3rd T20I play?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY West Indies vs England 3rd T20I pitch report

WI vs ENG Pitch Report: The England cricket team will return to St Lucia for the third T20I game against struggling West Indies on Thursday evening. England won the opening two games of the five-match series and are clear favourites to clinch the series win at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet.

Captain Jos Buttler smashed 83 runs off 45 balls to help the Three Lions chase down a 159-run target with seven wickets and 31 balls remaining in Bridgetown. England have won four of their last five T20I games against Rovman Powell's Caribbean side, including a dominant 8-wicket win at the same venue in the recent T20 World Cup 2024.

Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia Pitch Report

The surface at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium offers a balanced surface in white-ball cricket. St Lucia has witnessed a lot of heavy rain in the last few days so there will be some dampness in wickets which might prove beneficial for the fast bowlers. The average first innings score here is just 147 with teams batting first winning 19 of 41 T20I matches.

Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium T20 numbers

Matches played - 41

Matches won batting first - 19

Matches won bowling first - 22

Average 1st innings score - 147

Average 2nd innings score - 139

Highest total - 218/5 by West Indies vs Afghanistan

Lowest total - 72/10 by Bangladesh women vs Sri Lanka women

Highest total chased - 197/7 by Australia vs Pakistan

Lowest total defended - 97/7 by Sri Lanka women vs Bangladesh women

WI vs ENG 3rd T20I Probable Playing XIs

West Indies Playing XI - Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde.

England Playing XI - Phil Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid.