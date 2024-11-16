WI vs ENG 4th T20I pitch report: How will pitch at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium play for fourth game?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rovman Powell and Jos Buttler.

WI vs ENG 4th T20I pitch report: England and West Indies are set to lock horns against each other in the fourth T20I of the ongoing series at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia. Having bagged the series already in the previous match, the Three Lions will be looking to take another step towards a series sweep when the two cross paths in the fourth T20I in St Lucia.

England have won all three T20Is till now with Jos Buttler leading the team after returning from his injury. Buttler announced himself in style when he hit 83 in the second T20I to take England home in a 159-run chase in Barbados. The Three Lions then clinched the five-match series in the third game after chasing 146 with three wickets in hand. Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone and Will Jacks helped the Three Lions in the series-sealing win.

The two teams will face each other at the St Lucia yet again. Ahead of the clash, here is all you need to know about the pitch of Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium pitch report

The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium surface is a pretty balanced one. Both batters and bowlers find enough help on the surface. The weather is expected to be cloudy, so the speedsters can find swing on the surface. The average first innings score at the venue is 147.

Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium T20 numbers

STATS - T20

Total Matches - 42

Matches won batting first - 19

Matches won bowling first - 23

Average 1st innings Score - 147

Average 2nd innings Score - 131

Highest total recorded - 218/5 (20 Ovs) By WI vs AFG

Lowest total recorded - 72/10 (20 Ovs) By BANW vs SLW

Highest score chased - 197/7 (19.5 Ovs) By AUS vs PAK

Lowest score defended - 97/7 (20 Ovs) By SLW vs BANW

Squads:

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Jos Buttler(c), Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Jordan Cox, John Turner, Jafer Chohan

West Indies Squad: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Terrance Hinds, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Shamar Springer, Romario Shepherd