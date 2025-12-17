IND vs SA 4th T20I: Why is toss delayed in match between India, South Africa at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium? The toss between India and South Africa in the fourth T20I at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow has been delayed due to excessive fog. The umpires will have another inspection at 7:30 pm to determine the condition before taking a decision regarding the match.

Lucknow:

The toss has been delayed in the fourth T20I between India and South Africa at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. It is noted that visibility in the stadium is very poor due to the presence of excessive fog. The umpires were spotted inspecting the conditions at 6:50 pm, while the players were eagerly waiting for an update.

After the inspection, the players were told that another inspection would take place at 7:30 pm IST to determine the conditions. However, the conditions didn't improve. With the temperature set to drop more as the night progresses, the conditions will only get difficult for the players and the umpires. Another inspection will take place at 8:00 pm to understand if a match can be hosted at all.

What's the pitch report?

As per people present on the ground, they are not able to view the other end of the pitch, which tells the conditions in Lucknow. The surface is also pretty chill as Deep Dasgupta and Pommy Mbangwa suggested.

"It's a chilly and foggy wintery evening. It's nice and cold. 66m square boundaries, 77m down the ground. Mixture of red and black soil. Generally expect it to be good, hold quite nicely and have good bounce. The pitch is very cold to the touch, difficult to keep moisture out of the pitch because of the season. Therefore, the expectation is that it won't as high scoring as it normally is. Should expect around 150-160. There will be lateral movement, might get help from the surface when the dew sets in,” Dasgupta and Mbangwa analysed.

As things stand, the 4th T20I in Lucknow is very likely to be called off as there’s little to no improvement that’s possible. Notably, Hardik Pandya was spotted wearing a mask and training in the middle before all players of both teams walked back to the dressing room.