Why is Shimron Hetmyer not playing for RR in their IPL 2026 clash against SRH in Hyderabad?

New Delhi:

Shimron Hetmyer missed out as the Rajasthan Royals lock horns against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League 2026 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday, April 13. RR captain Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Ishan Kishan-led SRH.

Parag confirmed at the toss that Hetmyer has been rested as Lhuan-dre Pretorius comes in. RR have made another change as Brijesh Sharma sits out for Tushar Deshpande.

Parag opts to bowl against SRH in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, Parag opted to bowl first, hoping that the wicket would be a bit sticky as this is pitch is being used for the first time this season. "We’ll be bowling first. A new wicket for us, first time it’s been used this season as well. So hopefully there’s a little bit of stickiness at the start," Parag said at the toss.

"We’ve chased down a lot of totals here. We fell short in 2024, so hopefully not the case this time. We’ve got two changes. Brijesh steps out and Tushar Deshpande comes in. Hetty gets a rest and Pretorius makes his debut. It’s been a journey. I was under (Sanju Samson) Bhaiya for the longest time, and then Sanga did really well in improving me with all the decisions and involved me in all the tactical and strategic meetings. Now I think I’ve taken the onus up. Had to make a lot of tough calls, but happy to be here," Parag added.

Meanwhile, SRH have also made two changes to the team that lost to Punjab Kings. "We’ve got two changes from the last game, Hinge coming in. I think I’ve been doing this for a long time. I was a leader in Under-19 India, I’ve been doing it for my state team, and I think it makes you more aware of the situation, more focused on the game," Kishan said at the toss.

"You look to do more for your team because it’s never about individual performance; it’s always about teamwork. So we have done it, and I think we’re doing it in a very good manner. I think obviously it makes a difference when you’re the captain of the team, and you’ve been doing well. It shows a lot of maturity that a player has a certain amount of growth in him now. So it did help me a bit in the last few years when I’ve been a leader of my side and done well for the team. It made me come back to the Indian side. So what else can you ask for?" he added.