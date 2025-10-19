Why is Pat Cummins not playing for Australia in 1st ODI vs India? With Australia taking on India in the first ODI of the ongoing series between the two sides, let us have a look why ace pacer Pat Cummins is not playing for the Men in Yellow in the first ODI of the series.

Perth:

Australia lock horns with team India in the first ODI of their ongoing white-ball series. The two sides gather for the first clash at the Optus Stadium in Perth on October 19. With the first game kicking off, many fans came forward to wonder why skipper Pat Cummins missed out for Australia against India.

It is worth noting that Cummins is currently injured, as he sustained a lumbar bone stress in his lower back recently and will be missing out on the entirety of the series against India. Furthermore, the ace pacer is doubtful about the upcoming Ashes series against England.

Mitchell Marsh is leading the Men in Yellow in Cummins’ absence, and the side will hope their performances won't be affected in the absence of their premium pacer and captain.

Here’s what Mitchell Marsh said at the toss

Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh took centre stage at the toss as he opted to bowl first in the first ODI. He talked about how big an honour it is to lead the Men in Yellow and gave his take on the preparation for the series.

“We're going to bowl first. It looks like a pretty good wicket; hopefully it's hard and fast. There's a little bit of moisture around, so hopefully we can make the most of that today. It's always a huge honour to captain the country, but to do it in front of a somewhat home crowd, it's always exciting. (Preparation) It's been great. The guys got in on Wednesday,” Marsh said at the toss.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Philippe(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

