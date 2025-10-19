Rohit Sharma achieves major career milestone in 1st ODI vs Australia

Advertisement
Rohit Sharma achieved a major career milestone as he marked his much-awaited comeback to international cricket after a gap of more than seven months. He is featuring in the first ODI against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Know more about his milestone:

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli marked their comeback to international cricket today with the first ODI against Australia at the Optus Stadium. They last played for India in the Champions Trophy, which the men in blue won under Rohit's captaincy in March 2025. Meanwhile, Rohit has also notched up a major career milestone as he is playing his 500th international match for India today.

He becomes the fifth Indian player to do so after Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rahul Dravid.

Most matches played for India in international cricket

Players Matches
Sachin Tendulkar 664
Virat Kohli 551*
MS Dhoni 535
Rahul Dravid 504
Rohit Sharma 500*

