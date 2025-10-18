After Afghanistan's pull out from Pakistan tri-series, Zimbabwe accept invitation for T20Is Afghanistan pulled out from the upcoming T20I tri-series in Pakistan following the killings of three local cricketers in a cross-border airstrike. The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that Zimbabwe have accepted the invitation to feature in the series.

New Delhi:

After Afghanistan withdrew from the T20I tri-series in Pakistan, Zimbabwe have accepted Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) invitation to participate in the series that also features Sri Lanka.

Pakistan will be hosting a tri-series in November that will act as a preparation for next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. The series will begin on November 17 with the final on November 29.

Afghanistan pulled out of the series after the cricket board confirmed the death of three local cricketers during what it called an airstrike by Pakistan. PCB have now confirmed Zimbabwe being the third side for the tour.

"Afghanistan expressed their inability to participate in the tournament. Zimbabwe Cricket has accepted the Pakistan Cricket Board’s invitation to participate in a T20I tri-series also featuring Sri Lanka, to be staged in Rawalpindi and Lahore from 17 to 29 November," the PCB said.

"The maiden tri-series on Pakistan soil has been scheduled to provide all three sides with preparation ahead of next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka," it added.

ACB confirmed the withdrawal from series earlier

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Cricket Board had confirmed its withdrawal from the T20I series while condoling the killings of the three cricketers.

"Statement of Condolence. The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime.

"In this heartbreaking incident, three players (Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon) alongside 5 other fellow countrymen from Urgun District were martyred, and seven others were injured. The players had earlier travelled to Sharana, the capital of Paktika province, to participate in a friendly cricket match. After returning home to Urgun, they were targeted during a gathering," ACB said in a statement.

"The ACB considers this a great loss for Afghanistan’s sports community, its athletes, and the cricketing family. The ACB also extends its deepest condolences and solidarity to the bereaved families of the martyrs and to the people of Paktika Province.

"In response to this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan, scheduled to be played in late November," the board added.