When did Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli last play an international match for India under a different captain? India will take on Australia in a three-match ODI series, starting in Perth, heralding a new chapter in their 50-over journey with Shubman Gill at the helm as the new captain. It's been close to nine years when Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli last played for India, with a third person being a captain.

Perth:

It almost feels like an eternity when one of Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli wasn't the captain whenever they played together for India. It last happened on the Diwali eve in 2016 and the Indian team is set to herald the new era in ODI cricket nine years later, with Shubman Gill, the Indian Test captain, taking over as the full-time skipper in the 50-over format as well, with Rohit and Kohli both set to return for India for the first time since the Champions Trophy triumph in March in Dubai.

The uncertainty remains over Rohit and Kohli lasting until the 2027 Cricket World Cup but both senior pros returning to the format which is slightly losing its relevance amid the T20 churn and reclamation of Tests, Australia will be lucky to witness greatness in front of their eyes for one last time.

But what of Gill? Who clearly is aware that this series is more about their comeback than him getting the driver's seat but like he has done in Tests, leading by example, by performances is the best way to stamp one's authority, which will be interesting to see as India begin their two-year journey towards the World Cup in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

India's XI for 5th ODI against New Zealand in Visakhapatnam, 2016

Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah