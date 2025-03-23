Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing in CSK vs MI clash in IPL 2025? With Chennai Super Kings taking on Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025, read to find out why ace India and MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah is not playing game 3 of the ongoing tournament as the two joint most successful sides in the tournament lock horns.

Game 3 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Chennai Super Kings take on Mumbai Indians. Both sides faced off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 23. Ahead of the high-octane match, after Mumbai Indians announced their playing XI, many fans noticed the absence of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

It is interesting to note that Jasprit Bumrah will be unavailable for Mumbai Indians for the first few matches of the ongoing IPL 2025. The star pacer got injured during the final Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, and still has not managed to recover from his injuries.

More to follow..