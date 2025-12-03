Why is Hardik Pandya not playing for India vs South Africa in 2nd ODI? With India set to take on South Africa in the second ODI of the ongoing multi-format series, let us have a look at why star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is not playing for India in the second game of the series in Raipur.

The stage is set for the second ODI of the ongoing multi-format series between India and South Africa. The two sides lock horns at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, on December 3. With the game all set to begin, many fans would be wondering why star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is not playing for India in Raipur.

It is worth noting that Hardik has been out of action for India since the Asia Cup Super Four clash against Sri Lanka; a left-hander quadriceps injury has put Pandya out of action, and currently, the ace all-rounder is representing Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, bringing himself closer to a comeback to the national team.

In Baroda’s recent game against Punjab, Hardik was adjudged the Player of the Match after his brilliant knock of 77* runs in 42 deliveries. He is set to make a comeback to the Men in Blue in the upcoming T20I series against the Proteas as well.

What did KL Rahul say at the toss?

Speaking at the toss, India skipper KL Rahul spoke about the Men in Blue consistently losing tosses. He also gave his take on the pitch in play, and the team combination as well.

“We haven't won the toss for a long time. We did really well in the last game. They pushed us and we know what to expect. Before the series, we spoke about it, we expect dew every place we play. Put runs on the board, pick wickets early. Wicket looks good. We are playing with the same team,” Rahul said at the toss.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

