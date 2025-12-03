WATCH: Sam Curran grabs stunning caught and bowl, teases Gulbadin Naib with 'biceps celebration' in ILT20 Desert Vipers, the two-time runners-up in the ILT20, began the fourth season on a stupendous note with a rather comfortable win against the defending champions, Dubai Capitals. Andries Gous, Fakhar Zaman and Noor Ahmad starred for the Vipers in the opening game.

Dubai:

The Desert Vipers got off to a smashing start in the new season of the International League (ILT20), beating the Dubai Capitals by four wickets in the tournament opener on Tuesday, December 2 in Dubai. The Vipers would have ideally liked to lose a couple fewer wickets, but they got the chase of 151 done in the end, riding on opener Andries Gous' destructive knock of 58 off just 36 balls. The defending champions didn't get any momentum throughout their innings, apart from a little phase when Rovman Powell got going.

The Capitals kept losing wickets throughout their 20 overs, with the procession beginning in the third over, bowled by Naseem Shah. Two balls later, Vipers' stand-in captain Sam Curran stuck as he pulled off a stunner off his own bowling. It was a fuller delivery from Curran to Gulbadin Naib, which swung in a bit. Naib wanted to play a bit straighter but because of the swing, his shot went on towards mid-on and was in the air for a bit.

Curran was running in a different direction and had to use his reflexes, by putting his right hand out and it stuck. Curran was delighted and teased Naib with the latter's signature 'flexing biceps' celebration. The whole team was cock-a-hoop and so was Curran, who struck in his first over, while also leading the side.

Watch the video here:

"We had too many battles last year. You just kind of laughed them off there, but I'm sure that battle will continue. It's all fun and games, but luckily that one stuck," Curran said on the battle with Naib and taking a hanger off his own bowling.

Gous and Fakhar Zaman killed the chase in the powerplay itself, stitching a 50-run partnership off just 28 balls as the Vipers got off to a scintillating start. They only needed a few more small contributions, which Max Holden and Dan Lawrence provided and Vipers got home with one over remaining.