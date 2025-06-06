Why is Akeal Hosein not playing in first T20I vs England? West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein was ruled out of the first T20I against England and possible from the entire series. He and his teammate Jyd Goolie were denied a visa after failing to meet the requirements.

Chester-Le-Street, England:

West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein was ruled out of the first T20I and possibly from the entire series after he failed to secure the necessary visa to enter the United Kingdom. His teammate Jyd Goolie has also suffered from the same. Certain changes were made in the visas for the residents of Trinidad and Tobago, which came into effect on April 23, and didn’t allow Akeal and Jyd to play the first T20I on June 6 at Chester-le-Street.

According to ESPNcricinfo, both players had to submit visa applications and attend mandatory in-person appointments but Akeal failed to meet the requirements as he was in Pakistan playing for Quetta Gladiators. Goolie, on the other hand, was a last-minute addition and a visa couldn’t been able to arranged in such a short time period.

“As soon as the updated visa requirements were announced, CWI began the necessary application processes. This was only possible after Akeal returned to Trinidad, and following the confirmation of Jyd's selection to the Ireland squad. Akeal, who was selected for both the England and Ireland legs of the tour, was granted permission to fulfill his commitments with the extended Pakistan Super League until mid-May,” Miles Bascombe, CWI Director of Cricket, explained.

“Jyd was called up for the Ireland series … however, [he] was unable to secure the required visa waiver, as the transition period for Trinidad and Tobago residents had already expired,” he added.

Meanwhile, England have won the toss and elected to bat first in the first T20I. Phil Salt opted ut of the series, seeking paternity leave and in his absence, Jamie Smith opened the batting along with Ben Duckett.

Teams:

West Indies (Playing XI): Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk/c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph

England (Playing XI): Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts