Why did Shreyas Iyer walk off the field in 3rd ODI vs Australia in Sydney? Star India batter Shreyas Iyer seemed to injure himself while taking the catch to dismiss Alex Carey in the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The star player was seen walking off the field in pain.

Sydney:

India took on Australia in the third and final ODI of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25. The clash began with Australia coming in to bat first, and the side hoped to post a big target on the board. The side’s hope for a good start was foiled by the Indian bowling attack.

One of the biggest highlights from the first innings came when star batter Shreyas Iyer pulled off an exceptional moment in the field. Taking a stunning catch to dismiss Alex Carey, Shreyas Iyer appeared to injure himself.

Showcasing brilliant athleticism to remove Carey off the bowling of Harshit Rana in the 34th over, Iyer showed signs of discomfort immediately after completing the catch.

The star batter was then captured leaving the field with the physio. It has not yet been made clear whether or not Iyer will make a return to the field or with the bat in the second innings of the game.

India hope to register consolation win in Sydney

Speaking of the ongoing series between India and Australia, the first two games of the series have been completely dominated by Australia. The Men in Yellow registered back-to-back victories to clinch the first two games, winning the series.

Coming into the third ODI, the Aussies would be hoping to clean sweep the Indian team. This has been something that they have never been able to do against India in ODIs.

On the other hand, after losing the first two games of the series, team India will hope to register a consolation win and avoid embarrassment as the visitors. The side has gotten off to a good start to the third ODI, taking wickets consistently and limiting the Aussies to a subpar total.

Also Read: