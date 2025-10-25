Michael Clarke backs Virat Kohli to return back to form ahead of third Australia ODI Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke took centre stage and backed ace India batter Virat Kohli to return back to top form as India takes on Australia in the third and final ODI of the series between the two sides.

The stage is set for the third ODI between India and Australia. The two sides lock horns at the Sydney Cricket Ground for the third clash on October 25. Where the game is a dead rubber, considering Australia won the first two ODIs to clinch the series, many eyes would be set upon ace India batter Virat Kohli.

Returning back to the Indian team. Kohli has been unable to find his form, registering consecutive ducks in the first two ODIs. Many would back the veteran to return back to form and be amongst the runs in the third and final ODI of the series.

The same was the thinking of former Australia skipper Michael Clarke. Previewing the third ODI, Clarke opined that Kohli could finish as the leading run getter in the upcoming game, as he would be raring to go after two subpar performances.

“I'm going to say they'll stick with Starc and Hazlewood, and I'll go with Joshy for leading wicket-taker in the game. I've gone with Virat so far; he's got two ducks. I'm going to go with Virat Kohli for leading run-scorer in this game. Hazlewood leading wickets, and Virat leading run-scorer,” Clarke said on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

Furthermore, the former Aussie skipper opined that team India will go on to win the third ODI of the series, as the Men in Blue would not like to go home without registering a win.

“And I'm going to say India win, so 2-1 India wins. I predicted 2-1 Australia, so I don't mind if India wins this game, one of my predictions, right? But yeah, look, I just hope it's a really good game of one-day cricket. India won't want to go home without a win, and like I say, you're leading into the T20s as well, so a lot of the players will go into that format wanting to take some confidence. I'm hoping it's a good game,” he added.

