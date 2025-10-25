'No communication': Jonathan Trott hits back at ACB after Afghanistan's Test loss against Zimbabwe Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott recently came forward and launched a scathing attack on the ACB after Afghanistan lost the only Test against Zimbabwe by an innings and 73 runs, revealing that there has been no communication.

New Delhi:

Afghanistan’s head coach Jonathan Trott recently came forward and launched a scathing attack on the ACB (Afghanistan Cricket Board) after the side’s recent loss against Zimbabwe in the only Test of the series. It is worth noting that Zimbabwe and Afghanistan took on each other in a Test match from October 20-22, where Zimbabwe managed to register a victory by an innings and 73 runs.

After the humiliating loss, Trott took centre stage and opined that there has been little to no communication between him and the ACB selectors. He also stated that he has been attempting to get a hold of them for quite some time but has been unable to do so.

"The sad thing for me, though, is the fact that I haven't been able to have any input on the squad. I haven't had any communication with the top management (of the ACB) or with the (chief) selector,” Trott was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"I've been trying to get hold of them for the last couple of weeks. And the chairman, I've been trying to get hold of him and I haven't been able to get any input back on the selection, not only for this squad but for the last few squads since the Asia Cup didn't go our way. There has sort of been no communication at all,” he added.

Trott opened up on resting Rashid Khan for the Test match

Furthermore, the Afghanistan head coach talked about why and how Rashid Khan was rested for the recent only Test against Zimbabwe. He opined that while he understood the all-rounder’s importance, it was just as crucial to rest him from time to time.

"It's no coincidence that every time Afghanistan has won a Test match, Rash has been playing. We saw Rashid playing the last time at the end of last year and Afghanistan won that game. You need your best players in a Test match. But I understand the amount of toll on his body because of the lots of cricket he plays,” Trott said.

