Alexander Zverev becomes fourth player to qualify for 2025 ATP Finals

Vienna, (Austria):

Alexander Zverev became the fourth player to secure his place at the 2025 ATP Finals after advancing to the semi-finals of the Vienna Open on Friday, following the withdrawal of his opponent, Tallon Griekspoor.

The 28-year-old German, seeded second in Vienna, confirmed his qualification for the season-ending championship in Turin, marking his eighth appearance in the last nine years. Zverev joins Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Jannik Sinner as the first four players to qualify for the prestigious event, which will take place from November 9 to 16 at the Pala Alpi Tour Arena.

Zverev began the year on a high by reaching the final of the Australian Open, and his consistent form throughout the season ensured he remained in contention in the PIF ATP Live Race to Turin. The Hamburg-born star has enjoyed a strong 2025 campaign, winning the Munich Open for his 24th career ATP Tour title, his sixth on home soil, and reaching the final in Stuttgart. He also made semi-final runs at the ATP Masters 1000 events in Toronto and Cincinnati, reaffirming his place among the sport’s elite.

Zverek’s record at ATP

Zverev’s record at the ATP Finals highlights his pedigree on the big stage. He lifted the trophy twice, in 2018 and 2021, and reached the semi-finals in both 2019 and 2024. His only absence since his debut in 2017 came in 2022, when a severe ankle injury forced him out of competition for several months.

According to ATP statistics, Zverev holds a 17-10 record at the year-end event, including a 9-3 record since the tournament’s relocation to Turin. Two of those losses came in final-set tie-breaks, underscoring how close he has come to further success in recent years.

His 2021 victory in Turin made him one of only two active players, alongside Novak Djokovic, to have won the ATP Finals more than once. With four singles spots still available, the race to join Zverev, Djokovic, Alcaraz, and Sinner promises to intensify, with Taylor Fritz currently next in line to qualify.