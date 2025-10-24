Super Cup set to begin on October 25, check all groups, updates of ISL teams The Super Cup 2025 begins in Goa as a season opener, offering Indian clubs vital match time and a path to AFC qualification. Kolkata giants face early tests, while Mohammedan Sporting battle financial woes, and Sunil Chhetri eyes a possible farewell.

Goa:

Indian football enters a crucial phase as the Super Cup 2025 kicks off in Goa on Saturday, serving as both a season opener and a potential catalyst for revival. Traditionally held at the end of the season in Bhubaneswar, the tournament has been moved to the start of the domestic calendar amid uncertainty caused by unresolved issues between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and its commercial partners.

Sixteen teams, 12 from the Indian Super League (ISL) and four from the I-League, have been divided into four groups, with only the group winners advancing to the semifinals. The final will take place on November 22. The champions will also earn a place in the AFC Champions League Two preliminary stage, making the competition vital for clubs seeking continental exposure.

The tournament begins with both Kolkata giants in action in Group A. East Bengal face Dempo SC at Bambolim’s GMC Stadium, while Mohun Bagan Super Giant meet Chennaiyin FC later in Fatorda. East Bengal enter the competition after solid pre-season performances, while Mohun Bagan arrive fresh from their IFA Shield victory.

What’s going on with Mohammedan?

One of the most striking storylines revolves around Mohammedan Sporting, the 134-year-old Kolkata club grappling with financial strain, debts exceeding Rs 17 crore, and a three-window FIFA transfer ban. Forced to rely on their developmental squad, the club remains determined to compete.

We are trying our best to lift the ban. The fees would be around Rs 10–11 crore. The rest has to go towards paying vendors and pending salaries," Amiruddin Bobby, president, told PTI.

“Bunkerhill will remain on board, but fresh share arrangements are being worked out.

We are also in talks with new investors, and hopefully, it will be finalised by October 28. The team has already left; we've made all the hotel bookings and full practice arrangements.

Payment entries are almost finalised, and by the 31st, we hope to clear the dues. Since we are unable to sign new players, we are going ahead with the developmental squad.” he added.

Mohammedan will open their campaign against Bengaluru FC on October 30, a match that could also mark the start of the farewell of Sunil Chhetri, who is yet to score this year and may be playing his final tournament.

Meanwhile, defending champions FC Goa, led by Manolo Marquez, will hope to capitalise on home advantage, while Sporting Club Delhi (formerly Hyderabad FC) begin a new chapter under Tomasz Tchórz. The tournament also promises another high-voltage Kolkata derby, as Mohun Bagan and East Bengal meet again on October 31.

Groups:

Group A: Mohun Bagan SG, Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal FC, Real Kashmir FC

Group B: FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC, Inter Kashi

Group C: Bengaluru FC, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Punjab FC, Gokulam Kerala FC

Group D: Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Hyderabad FC, Rajasthan United FC.