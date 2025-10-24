Shan Masood appointed as new consultant of Pakistan cricket Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood has been appointed Consultant of International Cricket at the PCB. His dual role comes amid board restructuring, with the 36-year-old set to advise on tours and team management while continuing as Test skipper.

Islamabad:

Pakistan’s Test captain Shan Masood has been appointed as the Consultant of International Cricket at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), marking a rare instance of a current player taking up an administrative role within the board’s hierarchy.

The appointment was confirmed by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi during a dinner hosted for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Friday, October 24. The event was attended by members of the Pakistan team and the visiting South African squad, who are currently touring the country.

Masood’s elevation comes at a time when the PCB is undergoing internal restructuring. The board had recently advertised for a new Director of Cricket after Usman Wahla was suspended over the mishandling of the “Handshakegate” incident during the Asia Cup league match between India and Pakistan in Dubai last month. Although Wahla was later reinstated, sources suggest he is likely to be reassigned to another department, possibly within the Pakistan Super League (PSL) setup, following Masood’s appointment.

The 36-year-old left-handed batter, who has represented Pakistan in 44 Tests, nine ODIs, and 19 T20Is, will now have a dual responsibility, leading the national Test side while contributing to administrative decisions shaping Pakistan’s international cricket operations.

What is Masood’s role?

According to the PCB’s advertisement for the Director of Cricket position, the role entails “planning, organising, executing, and overseeing international tours,” as well as managing the Pakistan team and supervising the broader international cricket structure. Masood’s consultancy is expected to align closely with these objectives, providing strategic input based on his experience as a player and captain.

Masood’s appointment also comes during a lull in Pakistan’s Test calendar. The team has completed a two-match home series against South Africa, and their next red-ball assignment is only in March next year, after the T20 World Cup, when they tour Bangladesh. Since October last year, Pakistan have played just nine Tests, fewer than most major cricketing nations.

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq was also considered a strong contender for the role, but the PCB ultimately chose to back the incumbent Test skipper, signalling a shift towards integrating active players into key decision-making roles.