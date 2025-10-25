Tayla Vlaeminck ruled out of WBBL season following consistent injury setback Star Australia women's pacer Tayla Vlaeminck has been ruled out of the upcoming WBBL season after yet another injury setback and da elay to rehab. This will be the fourth consecutive WBBL season she misses.

New Delhi:

In a major development, Australia women’s pacer Tayla Vlaeminck has been ruled out of yet another WBBL (Women’s Big Bash League) season. Tayla Vlaeminck has been ruled out of her fourth consecutive WBBL season as she continues to recover from shoulder surgery and rehabilitation setbacks.

Representing Melbourne Renegades in the tournament, Vlaeminck had hoped to feature in the upcoming season. However, her consistent problems with injuries continue to keep her on the sidelines.

According to the medical staff, Vlaeminck’s rehab has not progressed to the point where she can bowl at full pace, which restricts her from making a comeback at the highest level.

Speaking on the same, Australian Women's team physiotherapist Kate Beerworth took centre stage and gave her take on the pacer’s injury situation. "Following a right shoulder injury that required reconstruction surgery, Tayla's recovery has been impacted by ongoing limitations, restricting her ability to progress her bowling and work through the end stages of her return to play plan,” Beerworth was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

James Rosengarten also gave her take on the situation

It is worth noting that Vleminck missed the BBL 09 with a shoulder injury and sat out the WBBL 08 recovering from a navicular stress fracture in her right foot, which also kept her out of the 2020 T20 World Cup. Notably, since February 2020 she has played just 21 state/Bash games and 13 internationals.

Furthermore, Melbourne Renegades’ general manager James Rosengarten took centre stage and talked about the injuries that have been plaguing Vlaeminck. "Tayla has been a valued member of the squad... We knew there was a possibility she might not be available this season given what she had sustained, and there's been no pressure on her to rush that process. Her long-term health and readiness to perform at her best remain the priority," Rosengarten said.

Also Read: