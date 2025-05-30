Why are Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks not playing IPL 2025 Eliminator vs Gujarat Titans? Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks missed the blockbuster Eliminator clash against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL 2025. Mumbai have replaced them with Jinny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson. Meanwhile, Mumbai won the toss and elected to bat first in Mullanpur.

Chandigarh:

Mumbai Indians will miss the service of Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks in the Eliminator clash against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL 2025. Both players will miss out on the blockbuster clash due to international commitments. Jacks has returned to England to play for the national team in the first ODI against West Indies, while Rickelton has been named in South Africa’s squad for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

South Africa will be playing a warm-up game against Zimbabwe and for the same reason, Rickelton had to go back. Meanwhile, both these cricketers were heavily impactful this season for Mumbai and it is a massive blow for the franchise. Jonny Bairstow and Charith Asalanka replaced the duo in the playing XI. The England international was signed for INR 5.25 crore only for the playoffs and it needs to be seen if the keeper-batter manages to deliver after going unsold in the IPL mega-auction.

Notably, Rohit Sharma handed the MI cap to Bairstow while Bumrah gave it to Gleeson. In the meantime, Mumbai have won the toss and elected to bat first in Mullanpur. Apart from the two forced changes, the five-time champions also decided to play Raj Angad Bawa in the Eliminator.

Gujarat, on the other hand, made two changes to their playing XI. Kusal Mendis replaced Jos Buttler in the playing XI as the England international missed out due to international commitments. Also, they brought in Washington Sundar in place of Arshad Khan.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna