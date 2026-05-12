Who is Madhav Tiwari? Delhi's 21-year-old fast-bowling all-rounder wins POTM vs Punjab Kings

Dharamsala:

Delhi Capitals’ Madhav Tiwari proved his mettle in his second-ever match in the IPL. Against Punjab Kings, the all-rounder stole the show with the ball and later played an important cameo with the bat, helping the visitors win by three wickets in Dharamsala.

Notably, the 21-year-old was brought into the side as part of five changes made by Delhi for the must-win encounter vs Punjab. Despite limited experience at the senior level, the fast-bowling all-rounder immediately made an impact by dismissing the dangerous Priyansh Arya, who had threatened to take the game away with another explosive innings.

He troubled Arya with sharp, short-pitched deliveries, but that didn’t faze the batters, who responded well in the following deliveries. The contest, however, tilted quickly in the youngster’s favour. Persisting with the short-ball plan, Madhav forced Arya into a mistimed shot that travelled towards deep cover, where Sahil Parakh completed the catch safely.

The wicket carried added significance for Delhi Capitals as Arya departed after smashing 56 runs from just 33 deliveries. It also marked Madhav’s maiden IPL wicket, but most importantly, allowed Delhi to put the brakes on Punjab’s blistering start.

Later in the evening, when Delhi were in trouble with the bat, Madhav rose to the occasion, playing a vital cameo of unbeaten 18 runs off eight balls. His contribution won Delhi the game as the youngster was later adjudged the Player of the Match.

Madhav Tiwari’s background

Madhav hails from Mauganj village in Madhya Pradesh and was born on September 28, 2003. He is yet to play First-Class or List-A cricket, but the youngster had already impressed in age-group competitions and domestic T20 tournaments.

Delhi secured his services for INR 40 lakh during the IPL 2025 mega auction before retaining him for the following season. He made his league debut against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in 2025, batting at No. 8 and scoring three runs before being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah. He did not bowl in that appearance.

Meanwhile, the cricketer has represented Madhya Pradesh at U-19 and U-23 levels and also featured in the 2024-25 CK Nayudu Trophy. Among his standout performances was an 83-run knock against Mumbai after Madhya Pradesh had slipped to 183/6 while following on.

His rise continued in the Madhya Pradesh T20 League while playing for Bhopal Leopards alongside Aniket Verma. Captained by Gujarat Titans pacer Arshad Khan, the side reached the final with Madhav contributing heavily with both bat and ball. He scored 108 runs in five innings during the tournament at a strike-rate of 180, including a rapid 65 from 31 balls in the semi-final against Rewa Jaguars.

Also Read: