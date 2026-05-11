DC create history with win over PBKS, stay alive in IPL 2026 as Punjab slump to fourth straight loss

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals registered the highest-ever T20 chase at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala, as they hunted down 211 against the Punjab Kings in their IPL 2026 clash on Monday, May 11. DC handed PBKS their fourth straight loss of the tournament and kept themselves alive to fight for another day in the race for the playoffs.

Fifties from David Miller and Axar Patel set the foundation for the Capitals after they lost wickets in a flurry. The visitors were in choppy waters at 33/3 after 4.3 overs as their powerplay woes continued, but Axar and Miller resurrected the hopes with a 64-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Ashutosh Sharma, Madhav Tiwari and Auqib Nabi provided the finishing touches as DC won by three wickets with an over to spare.

More to follow...