Who hit 8 sixes in an over in cricket history?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Representative image

Cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties. There are a lot of records that have been created and broken in the history of the sport. Generally, we associate hitting six sixes in an over as a special record and it has happened as many as 10 times in the history of cricket. However, do you know that a couple of players have also hit 8 sixes in a single over? Yes, this unthinkable thing has happened twice in cricket though not at the international level.

The first instance of a batter smashing eight sixes in an over took place back in 1990 during the first-class match in New Zealand. The match was between Wellington and Canterbury in Shell Trophy and the incident took place in the second innings. Canterbury wicketkeeper Lee Germon achieved the feat during his exceptional knock of unbeaten 160 runs while batting at number eight.

Perhaps, the match ended in a stunning tie thanks Germon's 160-run unbeaten knock as Canterbury ended at 290/8 while chasing 291 runs. They were reeling at 108/8 at one stage and Germon played a dream knock and in the process, also smacked 8 sixes in a single over.

Sam Harrison is the other cricketer who achieved the feat of hitting 8 sixes in a single over in a club match between Sorrento Duncraig Senior Club and Kingsley-Woodvale Senior Club in the North Suburban Community Cricket Association fixture in Perth. Sam Harris came out to bat at six and smashed eight sixes in the 39th over of the innings as his team ended up at 276 runs in 40 overs.

Nathan Bennett was the bowler at the receiving end who conceded 50 runs in the only over he bowled. He bowled two no-ball in the over and Harris conceded sixes off all the deliveries.

Latest Cricket News