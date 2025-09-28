Which 3 huge records did Abhishek Sharma fail to create after rare off-show during IND vs PAK Asia Cup final? Abhishek Sharma had three historic records in his sights during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. However, Abhishek had a rare off day as he missed out on some huge records during the clash.

New Delhi:

India's star opener Abhishek Sharma had a rare off-day during the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The star opener has been in brilliant form in the continental event as he had scored three consecutive fifties in the tournament before their final clash against Pakistan.

The young opener was dismissed for five after he toe-edged Faheem Ashraf to Haris Rauf at mid-on. Abhishek missed out on some huge records after his rare failure in the final.

3 records Abhishek failed to break in the final

1 - Abhishek misses Virat Kohli's record: The young Southpaw missed out on breaking icon Virat Kohli's record for most runs by an Indian in a multi-nation T20I tournament or a series. Coming into the final, Abhishek had scored 309 runs in the Asia Cup 2025 and needed only 11 runs to go past the former India captain. However, he missed out on them and made 314 with Kohli still holding the record at 319.

2 - Abhishek misses out on a world record: Meanwhile, Abhishek also missed out on creating a world record after his off-day. Had Abhishek got to another 30-plus score, he would have created the record for most consecutive scores of over 30 in the T20Is. He ended his streak tied with seven such scores alongside Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Rizwan.

3 - Abhishek misses all-time India record: There was another huge record on offer for Abhishek, which he missed in the final. Coming into the clash, the Southpaw had slammed three back-to-back fifties and was looking for his fourth half-ton on the trot. He was only the fourth Indian to have scored three straight fifties alongside Virat, Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav. Meanwhile, had he scored another one on the trot, he would have become the first Indian to have hit four straight fifties.

