IND vs PAK: Sahibzada Farhan avoids gun-shot celebration after reaching fifty in final fearing ICC fine Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan opted against his rifle celebration after he scored a half-century against the Indian team in the Asia Cup 2025 final. It is worth noting that Farhan was given a warning for his celebration in the last game.

Dubai:

India and Pakistan are taking on each other in the Asia Cup 2025 final, and the two sides face off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28, and the clash has begun with Pakistan coming in to bat first after losing the toss. The Men in Green got off to a decent start to the game as openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman put in a good show with the bat.

Opening the innings, Farhan scored 57 runs in 38 deliveries, and in a moment that grabbed the headlines, the batter got into position to do a ‘gunshot’ celebration but stopped midway and let go with a smile.

It is worth noting that Sahibzada Farhan was given a warning for using his gunshot celebration after scoring a half-century against Team India in their Super Four clash. Remembering the moment, the batter opted against his celebration in the Asia Cup final.

India make exceptional comeback after Pakistan’s good start

Pakistan got off to a good start in the Asia Cup 2025 final. Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman opened the innings and amassed 57 and 46 runs, respectively. Where the Men in Green looked to be heading towards a big total, the Indian bowlers made for a brilliant comeback into the game.

It is worth noting that Pakistan lost their first wicket on a score of 84 runs in the 10th over. Where they looked set for a big total in the first innings, the second wicket fell on a score of 113 runs, the third wicket going at 114. Furthermore, the next four wickets fell in quick succession as well. Saim Ayub departed on a score of 14 runs, Mohammad Haris departed on a duck, with Salman Ali Agha walking back after adding eight runs on the board as well.

Also Read: