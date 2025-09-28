Kuldeep Yadav creates history, breaks Lasith Malinga's Asia Cup record during final against Pakistan Kuldeep Yadav etched his name into the history books during India's clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

New Delhi:

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav created history in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The star spinner shattered a historic record of Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga during the final on Sunday.

Kuldeep shattered Malinga's record for most wickets taken by a bowler in the history of the Asia Cup (ODI and T20I combined) as he went past Malinga's tally of 32 wickets. Coming into the clash, Kuldeep had 31 wickets to his name and went past the Sri Lankan with his second wicket, Salman Ali Agha.

Most wickets in Asia Cups (ODI and T20I combined):

1 - Kuldeep Yadav: 36 wickets in 18 matches

2 - Lasith Malinga: 33 wickets in 15 matches

3 - Muttiah Muralitharan: 30 wickets in 24 matches

4 - Ravindra Jadeja: 29 wickets in 26 matches

5 - Shakib Al Hasan: 28 wickets in 25 matches

