West Indies stun Bangladesh in super over courtesy Shai on Hope'less' ODI pitch in Dhaka to level series West Indies and Bangladesh were involved in a low-scoring thriller in Dhaka in the second of the three-match ODI series. Both teams scored 214 runs each but the West Indies prevailed eventually by just one run in the super over.

Dhaka:

West Indies stunned Bangladesh in the second ODI in the super over to level the three-match series. It was a low-scoring thriller in Dhaka as both teams scored 214 runs as Bangladesh's Saif Hassan defended five runs in the last over. But the hosts failed to chase down 11 runs in the super over and it was Akeal Hosein superb bowling that denied them a win eventually as Bangladesh's hopes to seal the series were shattered.

As far as the match is concerned, Bangladesh recovered from a precarious position of 128/6 to post 213 runs after opting to bat first on a treacherous surface at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. In fact, they were nowhere close to even reaching the 200-run mark at one stage but Rishad Hossain played a magical hand of 39* runs off just 14 balls as the hosts added 50 runs in the last four overs.

Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz also played his part, remaining unbeaten on 32, while Nurul Hasan also helped them recover earlier in the innings. Soumya Sarkar contributed with 45 runs at the top of the order but Rishad turned out to be a real game-changer with his knock as Bangladesh posted a competitive total on the board.

A rollercoaster of a chase

It almost turned out to be too much for the West Indies before they eventually kept their nerves. It was a rollercoaster of a chase as Bangladesh bossed the innings for most parts of it before Shai Hope took charge, with key contributions from Justin Greaves and Akeal Hosein down the order.

West Indies found themselves at 133/7 before they stormed back in the game and when the final over started, they were the favourites to level the series with only five needed to win. However, Saif Hassan bowled superbly to bring the equation down to 3 runs off one ball with Hope at the non-striker's hand and number 11 batter Khary Pierre facing his first ball.

Pierre top-edged an ugly hoick on the last ball, only for the wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan to drop a simple catch, and the West Indies managed to tie the game. The Caribbean team was eventually also successful in taking the series into the decider.

First ever tied ODI for Bangladesh

Meanwhile, this was the first ever tied ODI match involving Bangladesh in history and a sixth super over in the history of the format. Notably, this was also the third super over this year with the earlier two happening in Canada vs Namibia and Oman vs USA matches.

