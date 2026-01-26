West Indies announce T20 World Cup 2026 squad; Evin Lewis, Alzarri Joseph ruled out West Indies have named their 15-player T20 World Cup 2026 squad, blending experienced stars and newcomers like Quentin Sampson and Shamar Joseph. Key seniors return, while Evin Lewis and Alzarri Joseph miss out. They open against Scotland on February 7 at Eden Gardens.

New Delhi:

West Indies have finalised their 15-player squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, with a mix of seasoned campaigners and emerging talent set to take the field. Among the new faces is 25-year-old Guyanese batter Quentin Sampson, who earned his maiden T20I call-up after a strong showing in the Caribbean Premier League.

Sampson made his international debut during the recent series against Afghanistan in Dubai. While he managed just 35 runs across three innings, his performances in the CPL convinced selectors of his potential at the global level.

Sampson was Guyana Amazon Warriors’ third-highest run-scorer, amassing 241 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 151.57. His CPL exploits came despite several first-choice West Indies players, including captain Shai Hope, being unavailable for the Afghanistan series due to commitments in the SA20 league.

Meanwhile, the squad sees the return of Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, and Sherfane Rutherford, who were absent for the Afghanistan series, alongside experienced campaigners Jason Holder, Rovman Powell, and Romario Shepherd, all recalled after being rested earlier.

Shamar Joseph picked

Another key inclusion is fast-bowler Shamar Joseph, who featured in two games against Afghanistan. Joseph has had a stop-start period in late 2025, missing the India tour due to injury and sitting out the ODI series against Bangladesh with shoulder discomfort. Before the Afghanistan series, he had played only five of Guyana Amazon Warriors’ 12 CPL matches.

The pace attack will be led by Holder, Joseph, Matthew Forde, and Jayden Seales, while spin duties will primarily fall to Akeal Hosein, supported by Roston Chase and Gudakesh Motie.

The squad carries significant T20 experience, with 11 players from the home World Cup two years ago included. Notable absentees are left-handed opener Evin Lewis and fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, both struggling with injuries.

Notably, West Indies are placed in Group C alongside England, Scotland, Nepal, and Italy. Their campaign begins on February 7 against Scotland at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, the same venue where the team claimed their last T20 World Cup title.

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Quentin Sampson, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Matthew Forde.