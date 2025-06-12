West Indies announce historic T20I series against Nepal in September On their mission to grow and globalise the game, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has scheduled a first-ever bilateral series against Nepal, who have been in terrific form in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 in Dundee.

Sharjah:

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Thursday (June 12) confirmed a three-match T20I series against Nepal to be held in the last week of September. CWI mentioned that in its bid to grow and globalise the game, this series hosted by the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) in Sharjah would serve as a good preparation for the Asian side before the T20 World Cup 2026 qualifiers later this year. This will be the first-ever bilateral series between the two sides.

“This series is more than just a set of international matches—it’s a celebration of the game’s expanding global footprint and a testament to what cricket represents: pride, purpose, and the power of unity. As a full-member nation, we see it as part of our responsibility to contribute to the development of cricket beyond our borders," CWI CEO Chris Dehring said in a statement.

"Supporting Nepal in this key phase of their cricketing journey not only builds the sport at the grassroots and international levels but also reminds us of the deep pride and honour associated with representing our nation and wearing our national colours. We are proud to stand with Nepal at this moment in their history and look forward to exciting and competitive cricket in Sharjah," he added.

CWI would also be galvanised to be involved in this series, given how Nepal has performed in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, having beaten the Netherlands twice in the last week and beating Scotland once while chasing 297 and almost chased down 324 in the repeat fixture, falling short by just a couple of runs.

The release mentioned that the West Indies are expected to feature a competitive side against Nepal. The series starts on September 27, followed by games on September 28 and 30. However, with the India Test series set to begin on October 2, many of the first-choice players including Shai Hope, the white-ball captain who just earned a Test recall and Alzarri Joseph among others might be unavailable for those three matches.