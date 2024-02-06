West Indian allrounder robbed at gunpoint in South Africa

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Fabian Allen.

West Indian allrounder and a member of the SA20 franchise Paarl Royals, Fabian Allen, was reportedly mugged at gunpoint in a distressing incident which unfolded in Johannesburg on the sidelines of South Africa's premier T20 tournament - SA20.

Allen, who represents SA20's franchise Paarl Royals, was left intimidated after a group of armed men impeded his path outside the team hotel. The robbers took his phone away as well as his personal belongings near the Sandton Sun Hotel.

Cricbuzz reported the incident after confirming it with its sources close to Royals and Cricket West Indies (CWI).

The incident left Allen unharmed but details of it are yet to come to light. Neither Royals nor SA20 have divulged the details of the harrowing experience endured by the player from the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, Royals have successfully qualified for the Playoffs and will be seen contesting in an intriguing arm-wrestle with Joburg Super Kings in the Eliminator of the second season of SA20.

The match will be organised at The Wanderers in Johannesburg on Wednesday (February 7).

The David Miller-led Royals are studded with internationally-renowned players like Jos Buttler and Jason Roy among others and have enjoyed a fairly impressive outing in the season.

Royals won five out of their 10 games and finished third on the points table with 22 points. They won five and lost the same number of games and have the firepower that can take them through to the summit clash. Qualifier 1 of the competition will be played between the defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban's Super Giants on February 6 at Newlands in Cape Town.

Paarl Royals squad for SA20 2024:

Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Wihan Lubbe, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dane Vilas, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Nqaba Peter, John Turner, Evan Jones, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Fabian Allen, Ferisco Adams, Lorcan Tucker, Keith Dudgeon.