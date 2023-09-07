'We are always ready for the big match': Babar Azam oozes confidence ahead of marquee clash vs India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is oozing confidence ahead of the marquee Super Four clash against India in the ongoing Asia Cup. The arch-rivals are scheduled to face each other for the second time in 8 days on Sunday (September 10). The group stage encounter between the two teams had to be called off due to rain but not before India posted 266 runs before getting bundled out in the 49th over of the innings.

Coming back to Babar's statement, he was speaking after Pakistan beat Bangladesh comfortably by seven wickets to earn two crucial points. They chased down 194 runs with more than 10 overs to spare and are looking a team to beat in this Asia Cup. When asked if the team is feeling the pressure of playing yet another game against India, the Pakistan skipper blatantly denied.

"This win will give us confidence, we are always ready for a big match. We will give our 100% in the next match. I don't think so (there is pressure). We are just giving our best in every match," Babar said at the post-match presentation ceremony. Haris Rauf won the player of the match against Bangladesh for his stunning spell. He returned with the figures of 4/19 in his six overs and played a crucial role in team's victory.

Speaking after the match, Rauf revealed his bowling plans in Lahore stating why he didn't bowl a yorker. "On Lahore wickets you try to bowl stump-to-stump. I didn't go for the yorker as it wasn't needed. You have your goals in mind but you just keep working hard and try to give your best performance for the team," Rauf said after the match.

Pakistan's probable playing XI vs India: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf/Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

(With PTI inputs)

Latest Cricket News