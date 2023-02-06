WATCH VIDEO: Javed Miandad insults India on Asia Cup row, says 'Men in Blue' are scared

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Javed Miandad insults Indian cricket team

The tussle between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) just refuses to die down. The BCCI has made it very clear that India are not willing to travel to Pakistan for the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup and in reply, the PCB has continuously threatened that Pakistan will boycott the 2023 ODI World Cup if the hosting rights of Asia Cup are taken from Pakistan. It all started in October last year when it was reported that India was not in favour of travelling to Pakistan for the Asian championship.

Reacting to the entire issue, former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad has criticized the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) for being so rigid and not travelling to Pakistan. Miandad had a very furious reaction to the issue and insulted the Indian team. The former Pakistan skipper went to the extent of saying that the Indian team doesn't take losses in good spirits and they always opt to run away from a situation.

Javed Miandad said

If India don't want to come to Pakistan and play they can go to hell. I have always backed Pakistan and this time around it will be no different. You already know that I don't spare India whenever any issue arises. The thing is that we have to look at our part and at our cricket too. We shouldn't fight for any of it. We don't care because we are getting to host our cricket. This is the ICC's job and if they can't control it then unfortunately, a governing body isn't required. India are scared as they will be in trouble if they come here and end up losing. They are losers and the public there can't digest it.

After the Asian Cricket Council meeting last week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India made their stand pretty clear that the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan to play in the upcoming Asia Cup. They cited government clearance issues as the reason behind it.

