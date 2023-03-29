Watch: Batter gets furious after getting run-out at the non-striker's end, throws away bat, gloves and helmet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BAILEY KENZIE Bowler ran out the batter at non-striker's end in Australia's domestic competition

Mankading, an act of dismissing the batter at the non-striker's end, continues to have divided opinions in the world of cricket. Even though the International Cricket Council (ICC) has made it clear that the dismissal is no more 'unfair' or against the 'spirit of cricket', the form of dismissal is often criticised. Perhaps, ICC has also moved this kind of dismissal from the 'Unfair Play' section to 'Run Out' section to make things clear.

A similar dismissal once again made the headlines during the Tasmanian Southern Cricket Association (SCA) first grade grand final between New Norfolk Cricket Club and the Claremont Cricket Club. Jarrod Kaye, the batter from Claremont CC, was at the receiving end of the dismissal at the non-striker's end as the bowler Harry Booth dislodged the bails. Kaye was batting on 43 runs off 55 balls then and was absolutely furious after being adjudged out as he threw away his helmet, bat and gloves while walking back to the dressing room.

Moreover, the players from Claremont CC also came out at the ground clearly expressing their displeasure over the dismissal. The video of the same has gone viral on social media and yet again, the dismissal has sparked a debate.

Here's the video:

Claremont were struggling at 131/6 after 28 overs when the incident took place and eventually lost the game by 59 runs in the 264-run chase. Australian cricketer Cameron Boyce also reacted to the incident calling the form of dismissal and the behaviour of the batter later 'shit'. According to him, the batter was not advantage at all. "Both parts of this is shit! Mankad is rubbish. Wouldn’t of been 10cm out of his crease so no advantage was being taken. But def can’t react like that. Really poor all of it!" his tweet read.

Latest Cricket News