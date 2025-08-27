Watch: Anderson takes his first wickets in franchise cricket in the Hundred, dismisses 2 batters in same over After missing five games in a row for the Manchester Originals, James Anderson returned to his side's playing XI in their campaign's final game against the Northern Superchargers and the 43-year-old got amongst wickets, dismissing Dawid Malan and Dan Lawrence.

Leeds (England):

The 43-year-old youngster James Anderson got his first wickets in the Hundred and franchise cricket as he returned to the Manchester Originals line-up at Headingley on Tuesday, August 26. Anderson admittedly hasn't bowled as he would have liked and went wicketless in the two games he played 17 days ago for the Originals, but ended his campaign on a high, taking two wickets in the same set as he opened the bowling with 10 in a row and sent back Dawid Malan and Dan Lawrence in a gap of four deliveries.

Anderson began well, not giving away a boundary in his first five and decided to continue. The persistent length and line in that off-stump channel forced Malan to go after Anderson, having come down the track, but he ended up hitting high in the air, only for Jos Buttler to take a simple catch. Dan Lawrence, the incoming batter, hit a couple of boundaries before being struck on the pads by Anderson. It appeared a bit high and Lawrence decided to go upstairs. The ball appeared to be just clipping the stumps, but since the on-field call was out, it stayed that.

Watch the video here:

The pace trio of Sonny Baker, Josh Tongue and Scott Currie did exceedingly well for the Originals, and hence Anderson didn't get many opportunities, but with the season already done, the 43-year-old was brought back into the side and the fast bowler reminded everyone of what he is capable of. Anderson didn't close the door on playing another season of the Hundred, saying that he is still a bit hungry to play more cricket.

"I don't know [if I'll return to the Hundred], I'd love to just play until the end of the season, get through that first. I've loved playing cricket this year; it's been brilliant. I feel like I have contributed in a way. I've not actually bowled great but, I'm sure that will come with just confidence and staying fit. But yeah, I'm still hungry to play more cricket," Anderson told BBC Sport after the Originals' seven-wicket win against the Northern Superchargers.

Anderson was among 153 Englishmen to register for the SA20 Auction, but before that, he would want to get through the remainder of the domestic season for Lancashire. The Originals ended their Hundred campaign with three wins in five matches.