Abhishek Sharma does a Virat Kohli, breaks major T20 World Cup 2026 record

Ahmedabad :

Abhishek Sharma finally established his authority in the T20 World Cup 2026, with an explosive knock. He smashed an 18-ball half-century against New Zealand as India were off to a cracking start at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The southpaw wreaked havoc in the middle, hitting the ball all across the mark, as the Mitchell Santner-led side looked clueless in the middle throughout the powerplay.

The visitors made a blunder in team selection as off-spinner Cole McConchie was dropped for Jacob Duffy. Notably, the off-spinners have troubled Abhishek throughout the T20 World Cup, but still, New Zealand made the bold decision and handed the ball to part-time offie Glenn Phillips. He interestingly conceded just five runs in the second over, yet Santner didn’t bring him back for a second over, which was extremely strange.

Meanwhile, Abhishek registered the fastest T20 World Cup 2026 half-century. He is the joint-second fastest half-century for India in T20 World Cup history, tied with KL Rahul. Yuvraj Singh tops the list, having scored a 12-ball half-century against England in the 2007 edition.

Why compare with Virat Kohli?

Virat Kohli struggled in the T20 World Cup 2024 and the experts were calling to drop him for the final against South Africa. However, the veteran batter proved his mettle in the middle, scoring 76 runs as India won by seven runs. Kohli was eventually adjudged the Player of the Match.

Abhishek lived a similar story. The southpaw had a difficult tournament but on the night of the final, he went berserk and set the platform for the team. He eventually departed for 52 runs off 21 balls, soon after the drinks break. Rachin Ravindra got the better of him in the eighth over of the game. After Abhishek departed, Ishan Kishan joined Sanju Samson in the middle, who himself had a gun of a day again.

India, in the meantime, registered the joint-highest powerplay total in T20 World Cup history. Previously, West Indies held the top spot, having scored 92 against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2024.

