St Lucia Kings spoil Shepherd's blitz as Guyana Amazon Warriors lodge unwanted feat for first time in CPL Guyana Amazon Warriors, despite posting 202 runs in the first innings of the CPL 2025 clash against St Lucia Kings failed to defend the target after Ackeem Auguste's masterful knock in the second innings of the game.

Gros Islet:

Guyana Amazon Warriors were completely outclassed by St Lucia Kings, posting a good total of 202 runs in the first innings. Warriors failed to defend it, and it is the first time that the side failed to defend a 200+ total in CPL (Caribbean Premier League) history.

The two sides locked horns in the 13th game of the tournament at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, on August 27. The clash began with Warriors coming in to bat first. The side opened their innings with Ben McDermott and Kevon Anderson scoring 30 and 5 runs, respectively.

Shai Hope added 23 runs on the board, with Romario Shepherd putting in an exceptional performance, scoring 73* runs in 34 deliveries. Through his brilliant showing, Amazon Warriors posted a total of 202 runs in the first innings of the game.

Keon Gaston was the highest wicket-taker for St Lucia Kings in the first innings of the game with two wickets to his name. Khary Pierre, David Wiese, and Oshane Thomas took one wicket each as well.

Auguste’s knock helps St Lucia Kings chase down target

Aiming to chase down the target, St Lucia Kings opened their innings with Tim Seifert and Johnson Charles scoring 37 and 13 runs, respectively. After the opening stand, Ackeem Auguste put in an excellent performance, scoring 73 runs in 35 deliveries.

Tim David added 25 runs in 12 deliveries as St Lucia Kings chased down the target in 18.1 overs, winning the game by four wickets. As for Warriors, Gudakesh Motie and Jediah Blades were the highest wicket takers with two wickets each. Imran Tahir and Dwayne Pretorius took one wicket each as well. However, it was not enough in the end for Warriors, as they registered their first-ever loss in the CPL while defending a 200+ run target.

