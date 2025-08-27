Jos Buttler joins MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik in elite list, achieves massive feat against Northern Superchargers Star England wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler went on to complete 200 catches as a wicket-keeper in T20 cricket, joining the likes of Quinton de Kock, Dinesh Karthik, and MS Dhoni in an elite list. He achieved the feat in the ongoing The Hundred 2025.

Star England wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler made the headlines after he took his 200th catch as a wicket-keeper in T20 cricket. He achieved the feat against Northern Superchargers in the ongoing The Hundred 2025 season, taking his 200th catch behind the stumps. Buttler joined the likes of Quinton de Kock, MS Dhoni, and Dinesh Karthik in the elite list.

He completed 200 catches as a wicketkeeper in the 30th game of The Hundred 2025. Taking on Northern Superchargers at Headingley in Leeds on August 26, the clash saw Superchargers coming in to bat first, and the side posted a total of 139 runs in the first innings of the game.

Buttler took two catches in the first innings, which saw his catches tally as a wicket-keeper rise to 200. It is worth noting that only Quinton de Kock, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, and now Buttler have 200+ catches as a wicket-keeper in T20 cricket.

Buttler’s knock with the bat helped Manchester Originals register victory

Speaking of the game between Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers, Samit Patel was the highest run-getter for Superchargers in the first innings of the game, scoring 42 runs in 19 deliveries. Furthermore, David Miller added 30 runs on the board, alongside Harry Brook, who scored 20 runs as well.

Coming out to chase down the target, Manchester Originals got off to a subpar start to the game. Openers Phil Salt and Ben McKinney departed after scoring nine and six runs, respectively. However, Jos Buttler stepped up once more, scoring 70 runs in 37 deliveries.

Furthermore, Rachin Ravindra went unbeaten on a score of 47 runs as Originals chased down the target in 84 balls, winning the game by seven wickets.

Most catches as wicket-keeper in T20 cricket:

Quinton de Kock: 263 catches

MS Dhoni: 225 catches

Dinesh Karthik: 216 catches

Jos Buttler: 200 catches

