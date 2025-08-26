Duleep Trophy 2025: Where to Watch, Schedule, all squads and all you need to know Duleep Trophy 2025 will begin on August 28. Several India cricketers, including Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav and probables like Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ishan Kishan and Sarfaraz Khan will feature in the marquee domestic tournament.

Bengaluru:

The 2025 edition of the Duleep Trophy will begin on August 28, with North Zone taking on East Zone and Central Zone challenging NorthEast Zone. Two other teams, West Zone and South Zone, have already progressed to the semi-final by virtue of their dominance in India’s domestic circuit. In the meantime, all the matches of the tournament will be played in the BCCI Centre of Excellence Grounds in Bengaluru.

The upcoming edition of the Duleep Trophy holds extreme importance as the Indian team will for players that will fit in the system in the domestic season, as the Shubman Gill-led side will host South Africa and West Indies later in the year. Ahead of that, several players, including Tilak Varma, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel and Harsh Dubey, among many others, have been put on notice as their performance is very likely to be monitored.

Captain Gill has also been named in the North Zone squad, but it needs to be seen if the 25-year-old features against East Zone to keep himself fit for the Asia Cup.

Duleep Trophy 2025 schedule

Rate Round Match August 28 to August 31 Quarter-Final 1 North Zone vs East Zone August 28 to August 31 Quarter-Final 2 Central Zone vs North East Zone September 4 to September 7 Semi-Final South Zone vs winner of quarter-final 1 September 4 to September 7 Semi-Final West Zone vs winner of quarter-final 2 September 11 to September 15 Final TBC vs TBC

Duleep Trophy 2025 squads

South Zone squad: Tilak Varma (c), Mohammed Azharuddeen (vc), Tanmay Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohit Kale, Salman Nizar, Narayan Jagadeesan, Tripurana Vijay, R Sai Kishore, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Nidheesh MD, Ricky Bhui, Basil NP, Gurjapneet Singh, Snehal Kauthankar.

East Zone squad: Ishan Kishan (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran (vc), Sandeep Patnaik, Virat Singh, Denish Das, Sridam Paul, Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Riyan Parag, Utkarsh Singh, Manishi, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Shami.

West Zone squad: Shardul Thakur (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aarya Desai, Harvik Desai (wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jaymeet Patel, Manan Hingrajia, Saurabh Nawale (wicket-keeper), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dharmandrasinh Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Arzan Nagwaswala

North Zone squad: Shubman Gill (c), Shubham Khajuria, Ankit Kumar (vc), Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Ankit Kalsi, Nishant Sandhu, Sahil Lotra, Mayank Dagar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Kanhaiya Wadhawan.

Central Zone squad: Dhruv Jurel (c/wk), Rajat Patidar*, Aryan Juyal, Danish Malewar, Sanjeet Desai, Kuldeep Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Deepak Chahar, Saransh Jain, Ayush Pandey, Shubham Sharma, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed

North East Zone: Rongsen Jonathan (captain), Ankur Malik, Jehu Anderson, Aryan Bora, Techi Doria, Ashish Thapa, Sedezhalie Rupero, Karnajit Yumnam, Hem Chetri, Palzor Tamang, Arpit Subash Bhatewara (wk), Akash Choudhary, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Pheiroijam Jotin, Ajay Lamabam Singh

Duleep Trophy 2025: Where to watch on TV?

The Duleep Trophy 2025 won’t be broadcast live on Television.

Duleep Trophy 2025: Where to watch online?

The Duleep Trophy 2025 will be broadcast live on JioHotstar.